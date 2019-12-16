Concern Raised Over Funding Request for New Heritage Centre

Concern is being raised over a funding request going before Essex town council Monday night.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is asking for $100,000 towards a new Heritage Centre at John R. Park Homestead off County Rd. 50.

Ward 3 Councillor Chris Vander Doelen says the initial plans submitted to council indicated the centre would be seeking a liquor licence.

Vander Doelen says ERCA has since denied those intentions, describing the building as a tourism hub to promote the region, but he wants to make sure there is no chance they can take the money and add alcohol to the mix in the future.

"If they get a liquor licence that means they want to start hosting receptions on weekends, which would be a concern to some of my constituents," he says.

Vander Doelen says neighbouring businesses want guarantees the centre won't open competing services.

"Some of the owners and managers are very concerned that thing wanted to compete with them on tax free land with federal grants and public employees," he says.

Vander Doelen says several of his fellow councillors have expressed similar opinions on the matter.

"We spent years and millions of dollars creating a master plan for the town and a plan for our tourism future that wants private industry to make those investments," he says. "This is crucial to us. This is about the future of our tourism industry on Lake Erie's north shore."

Representatives from ERCA will address council in Essex Monday night at 6pm.