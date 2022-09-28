'Concerning graffiti' prompts police presence at a LaSalle school

An increased presence at a school in LaSalle over what's being called some 'concerning graffiti.'

Officials at Sandwich Secondary School notified the LaSalle Police Service on Wednesday after discovering some concerning graffiti with regards to a threat to burn down the school.

The graffiti was written on a bathroom stall in one of the student washrooms.

There was an increased police presence at the school while officers worked with school officials and reviewed video surveillance.

The main objective was to ensure everyone's safety and to identify the person responsible.

Police wish to inform the public that they don't believe that there is any continued threat to public safety.

Investigators are asking the public, staff, or students to come forward with any information regarding this investigation. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at www.catchcrooks.com or by calling 519-258-8477.

Sandwich Secondary School is located at 7050 Malden Rd.