Concerts for A Cure to benefit Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation

Thanks to the generosity of Caesars Windsor, the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation will be receiving funding from Concerts for A Cure campaign.

Proceeds from ticket sales to events in October and November will support the foundation and its two signature campaigns: Grow On Windsor and Lock Out Cancer.

The funds will go towards supporting the purchase of a Bladder Scanner and provide funding for Robes for Radiation.

Director of Entertainment at Caesars, Tim Trombley, says this is the 12th year for the campaign which is important to organizers because of the impact cancer has on so many.

"It just really means so much to all of us to be able to give back to our community. We take tremendous pride in providing the entertainment lineup that we do here, and this is kind of something that is on top of what we do to provide entertainment," he said.

Trombley says cancer affects all of us, whether a personal battle or that of a family member, friend or co-worker.

He says the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation does so much to support those in the community, which is why they're glad to support them through the campaign.

"It's just a real sense of pride for us. You heard some truly profound testimonials from a couple of community residents that have gone through cancer, it's something that is hard to put into words just what it really means to all of us."

Trombley says after the two years of the pandemic impacting their abilities to put on shows and raise these important funds, it's been nice to be back at it.

"We take tremendous pride. You can take a look at the wall behind us with the headline entertainment that we've brought to our great community. The venue is now almost 15 years old, this program Concerts for A Cure is 12 years old, and it's just been super," Trombley said.

The Concert for A Cure Series for 2022 includes: The Kat and Dave Show on October 13, Sebastian Maniscalco on October 22 and 23, Theresa Caputo on November 4, The Offspring and Simple Plan on November 15, Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland on November 17, and Russell Peters on November 19.

Tickets can be found on Caesars Windsor's website.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi