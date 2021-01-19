Condo Development Given Green Light in Forest Glade

Despite objections from a number of residents, Windsor council has given the green light to rezone property in the Forest Glade area for a new condo development.

Council has voted in favour of rezoning land at 3129 Lauzon Rd. to allow for a proposed condo development which includes four, three-storey buildings housing 96 units.

Councillor Gary Kaschak says the demand is there as the surrounding area continues to grow with several new businesses setting up shop in recent years.

Kaschak says, while some may oppose it, he's confident most residents will be happy with the result.

"I feel for the residents, but it's a terrific opportunity moving forward to create some nice condominium living. We're hoping that people who live in that area will decide maybe to stay in that area. Now they've got that option of not having to move maybe all the way out to Banwell Rd. or downtown or out to the county," he says.

Kaschak says over the past couple of decades Forest Glade has boomed.

"The former Place Condorde which is now College Boreal, a Tim Hortons behind, a Princess Auto. That area has certainly changed," he says. "It's just a matter of some prime land, a very desirable area for the city to expand and create some more nice housing."

Kaschak says the development will fit in nicely with the city's future plans for the area.

"The announcement last year that Little River Golf Course will eventually close as a golf course. It's going to become a storm water retention facility for the east end. So that's going to be a walkable area, there's going to be wildlife and a good sanctuary for people and for animals," he adds.

Six nearby residents spoke out against the development along with the rezoning during Monday's council meeting.

A petition with more than 160 signatures opposing the rezoning was also submitted to council.

With files from Zander Broeckel