Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Kingsville Public School

A positive case of COVID-19 Kingsville Public School.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board's website, at student at the school 36 Water St. has tested positive for the virus.

Close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Since Sept. 7, there have been 24 confirmed student cases of the virus and one staff case at schools run by the Greater Essex County District School Board.