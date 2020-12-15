Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Continues to Rise at The Village at St. Clair

The President of Unifor Local 2458 is speaking out.

Tullio DiPonti says the COVID-19 outbreak at The Village at St. Clair Long Term Care Home in south Windsor is disturbing.

The local health unit is reporting 43 residents at the home have the virus along with 20 staff members.

But according to DiPonti the number of confirmed cases is higher.

He says the employer sent a memo to the union and staff stating there are 53 residents who have the virus and 25 staff members.

DiPonti says he has talked to his members and they're scared.

"They're going into this facility knowing that the pandemic is like a wildfire right now and they got to worry about the residents and then they got to worry about themselves," says DiPonti.

He says staff has told him the employer has not provided proper PPE.

"Some of the members were asking for masks and management though was telling them, well finding all kinds of excuses," says DiPonti. "There should be no excuse so I was told that they had the masks there, they just weren't giving them out because they weren't sure the sizes that they needed for those people that were asking for a mask."

DiPonti says the home is short staffed and it cannot afford the virus spreading much more within the staff because there won't be enough members to take care of the residents.

He believes the outbreak should not be put on staff and family members.

"This is a problem with these owners," he says. "They make millions and millions of dollars in profits in being in this business of long term care yet our members have to go in there crying, worried about whether or not they're going to get infected and worried about whether or not they're going to get to the PPE's that they need."

DiPonti says the employer has assured him, the proper PPE will be at the home on Tuesday.