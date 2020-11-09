Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported after Unauthorized Halloween Party at University of Windsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to investigate an unauthorized Halloween party at the University of Windsor.

"We are investigating a group of students who attended a party," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

During his COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Ahmed confirmed the party took place on campus and has resulted in some confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with many exposures.

He says early indications show it was not a "big open place party."

"There are some evidence that there are some activities that happened, some social gatherings that happened that resulted in more cases and we just want to make sure we get all that information right," says Dr. Ahmed.

He believes the region is heading in the wrong direction.

"We have information as we are investigating that there are many exposures that have happened and a good amount of people came back positive so we are actively investigating that and we'll inform the community more when we have that investigation," says Dr. Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed says charges and penalties could be laid against the party organizer.

He adds the health unit is also looking at other social gatherings that occurred in Windsor-Essex during Halloween weekend.