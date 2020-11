The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has reported the first confirmed case of Influenza A in Windsor and Essex County.

According to the health unit, the individual is a resident in a long term care home, the facility has been placed in influenza outbreak and is currently implementing all required precautions.

Last influenza season, there were a total of 179 lab confirmed influenza cases, with the first case being reported December 9, 2019.