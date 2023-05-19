Confusion continues on who should take responsibility to fund the new EV battery plant

There continues to be confusion in who needs to take responsibility for partially funding automaker Stellantis.

Some construction at the plant has been halted, due to Stellantis earlier this week stating that the Canadian government has not delivered on what was agreed to.

Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal government are working hard to ensure Stellantis does not pull out of jointly building the NextStar Electric Vehicle Battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Windsor.

Ford says he's disappointed with how Ottawa has handled the issue and doesn't know what the federal government means as it calls for the province to pay its "fair share" in a deal with Stellantis.

A letter obtained by AM800 news shows that Stellantis and LG Energy Solution sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on April 19th asking for urgent attention and assistance in executing the Special Contribution Agreement that the plant and government negotiated.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Flavio Volpe, President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, says there is going to be a deal, and he thinks the federal government will look to help the provincial government.

Volpe says many people are missing the context to what is important in this dispute.

"Stellantis and LG have promised to make 400,000 batteries a year in that plant to go into electric vehicles, they're going to manufactured in Windsor and in Brampton. Those batteries are probably about $25,000 each, that's $10-billion of new activity in the local economy that doesn't exist before that."

He says there has been a lot of discussion this week on "fair share."

"The feds are suggesting that the province aren't, it's because they're balancing that discussion across the country to say 'well hold on a second, this is all in Ontario'. I think there's a deal here that might be where the feds look and see how they might be able to help the province and things that are important to them."

Volpe says this plant is crucial for future generations.

"You need jobs in product or services that drive the economy if you want to be prosperous. If you want to have the next generation looking to build in the town that you live in."

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford stated that negotiations with the federal government, the provincial government, and Stellantis are currently ongoing.

In March 2022, Stellantis and LG Energy announced that they were investing $5-billion to build the lithium-ion battery production factory in Windsor.

Construction has been ongoing for months at the site of the plant, but since the funding issues went public, construction on the battery module plant has been halted.