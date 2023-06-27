Connor McDavid dominates NHL awards

NASHVILLE - Connor McDavid dominated the NHL season.

The Edmonton Oilers captain did the same at the league's awards ceremony on Monday.

McDavid won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on the heels of a 153-point campaign the most in the NHL since Mario Lemieux's 161 in 1995-96.

The 26-year-old started the night by taking home his fourth Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player as voted by his peers.

McDavid also won his fifth Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer 25 points clear of teammate Leon Draisaitl's second-place showing along with his first Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy on the heels of a league-best 64-goal season.

McDavid, who also led the NHL in assists with 89, previously won the Hart in 2017 and 2021, and the Ted Lindsay in 2017, 2018 and 2021. The Hart is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, while the Ted Lindsay is chosen by members of the NHL Players' Association.