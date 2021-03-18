Consecutive Days of 30 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases in the region, the second day in a row that many have been reported.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, seven are related to outbreaks, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community, and six are still under investigation.

There are now 279 active cases in the community.

23 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,505 cases since the pandemic began with 12,825 listed as resolved.

There are two outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with five workplace outbreaks and four community outbreaks.

There have now been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.