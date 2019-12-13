Conservation Authority Draft Budget Includes Slight Tax Increase

The Essex Region Conservation Authority's 2020 draft budget includes an increase that would cost taxpayers less than a cup of coffee.

According to General Manager Richard Wyma, ERCA needs around $10.5-million to operate next year with $3.3-million coming from tax levy contributions.

He says the money collected from tax dollars is up $148,000 in 2020, but that will only cost taxpayers an additional 49-cents, up to $10.49 per person from $10 last year.

Wyma says the proposed levy increase is primarily to offset provincial funding for Flood Forecasting to the tune of $98,000 and costs associated with human resources axed by the provincial government.

In April, the Ontario government announced it was reducing its payments to flood management programs by half.

He says ERCA is aware all municipal governments are feeling the pinch, so conversations have been ongoing as they prepared this year's budget.

"To ensure that what we're proposing isn't going to be a significant hurdle for anyone to go through," says Wyma. "Obviously, every time there's a budget increase their is a cost to that, but at the same time, that goes to the delivery of the programs and services that we have in this region that are critical to improving the health of our water shed; creating a place that people want to live in."

He says some new projects around climate change account for some of the increase.

"Identify where some of those emissions are that we use on a day-to-day basis from municipalities and take the next step, in terms of identifying an action plan to address some of those things," says Wyma. "That's a new initiative that we're doing that we call the Windsor Essex Climate Change Collaborative."

Wyma says the 2020 draft budget will be presented to Windsor city council in February of 2020 and is set for final approval later that month.