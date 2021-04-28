Conservative Leader Considers Mandatory Voting

OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's simply in "listening mode" on the idea of making voting mandatory in Canada.

O'Toole said at a virtual event earlier this month that he does not support electoral reform toward proportional representation, but added that he has been looking at how Australia requires its citizens to go to the polls.

Australia is one of the few countries in the world that has made it compulsory to vote at all levels of government, or else risk a modest fine. Voter turnout there is relatively high.

Asked about his comments Tuesday, O'Toole says he has heard from some people who believe mandatory voting would allow citizens to see the value of the democratic process at a time when public belief in federal institutions is low.

A House of Commons special committee on electoral reform has previously examined mandatory voting, and recommended against bringing it to Canada.