Conservative Leader to meet local residents in Windsor today

Conservative Leader and the leader of the Official Opposition, Pierre Poilievre, will be in Windsor today (Saturday) to meet with local residents.

Poilievre will be door knocking to meet with residents in the streets of Windsor-Tecumseh starting at 10 a.m. before attending an event at the Caboto Club at 12:30 p.m. for a meet and greet gathering.

Poilievre announced his intentions to run for Prime Minister in 2022, and also leads Canada’s second-largest political party into a campaign against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals for the 2025 election.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Poilievre spoke on his views and plans for the next federal elections.

He says Windsorites build the country and are the greatest workers.

"I wanted to talk with the greatest workers in the world here in Windsor. The people who literally build our country, and I want to talk about how we can make the country fair for people who work hard. People are getting their paycheques burned up by Justin Trudeau's taxes and inflation. It doesn't seem to matter how hard people work, it all gets vaporized."

He says part of his campaign is called 'keep the heat on'.

"Canadians are struggling to heat their homes because the carbon tax is gobbling up so much of their home heating bill. I mean, look at your bill. These costs are unsustainable. Heating your home in Canada is not a luxury, so I'm saying to the costly coalition of the NDP and Liberals, that I'm going to keep the heat on until they take the tax off, axe the carbon tax."

He says what he would do if he was elected Prime Minister.

"Young people can neither afford rent nor mortgages, both of which have doubled. So, what would I do? I'd cap government spending, require the government to find a dollar of savings for every new dollar of spending. I'd get rid of the inflationary carbon tax. And, I'd reform and cut income taxes so people bring home more of each extra dollar they earn."

This will be the leaders first time visiting the city since he was elected in 2022.

Those looking to attend the meet and greet at the Caboto Club are still able to RSVP on the Conservative Party of Canada website.