Conservative Leader to visit Windsor this weekend

Conservative Leader and the leader of the Official Opposition, Pierre Poilievre, will be roaming the streets of Windsor-Tecumseh when he visits the city this weekend.

Poilievre, who was elected in 2022, will be in Windsor on Saturday to go door knocking and meet with residents in the area starting at 10 a.m.

He will also be attending an event at the Caboto Club in the afternoon starting at 12:30 p.m. for a meet and greet gathering.

Poilievre now leads Canada’s second-largest political party into a campaign against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals for the 2025 election, after the leader announced his intentions to run for Prime Minister.

Paul Borrelli, President of Windsor-Tecumseh Electoral District Associations with the Conservative Party of Canada, says those in the community are excited for Poilievre's arrival.

"Windsor-Tecumseh's EDA is going to be hosting Pierre Poilievre. We're very excited because this is very abrupt, we didn't know he was coming and all of a sudden we got a notice the other day. And everybody here in Windsor-Tecumseh is very, very excited over this event."

He says Poilievre will speak at the Caboto Club following the door knocking.

"We're going to go door knocking in a couple of key areas in Windsor-Tecumseh from 10 o'clock until 11:30. After 11:30, we're going to be going at full steam at 12:30 at the Caboto Club Windsor. And, we're expecting quite a few people there and that's where he's going to be speaking."

Borrelli says he's hoping the riding will go blue in the next election.

"He's coming down because Windsor-Tecumseh is a hot spot. And me being the President, I'm very, very much involved with this and I'm hoping that if an election is called, or if we have to wait until the next election, hopefully we can turn this place blue."

His visit comes just weeks after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Health Minister Sylvia Jones made appearances in Windsor.

Those looking to attend the meet and greet at the Caboto Club must RSVP on the Conservative Party of Canada website.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi