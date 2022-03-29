Conservative leadership contender Poilievre draws big crowd at Ciocairo Club

One of the leading candidates in the federal Conservative Party's leadership race stopped by the Ciocairo Club in Tecumseh on Monday night for a meet-and-greet with supporters that attracted a crowd of more than 1,000 people.

Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre told the crowd his top priorities include reducing foreign dependence on oil and gas, selling off 15 per cent of federal government buildings to create more affordable housing, and ending the federal carbon tax.

Poilievre says he wants to reign in the spending by the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and put it towards bringing production and jobs back to Canada.

"Instead of creating cash, let’s start creating more of the stuff cash buys," he continued. "Let’s build more cars, let’s grow more food, let’s construct more homes and let’s build Canadian pipelines for Canadian oil."

During his speech Poilierve went over many of his ideas and priorities, but also stressed to the crowd the importance of getting involved with the political process.

"Politics is a full participation sport, not a spectator sport. You are not spectators in your own country, you're active participants in it. We've learned this last couple of years if you don't take an interest in politics, politics will take an interest in you."

The current Shadow Minister of Labour for the Conservatives and Essex MP, Chris Lewis, introduced Poilievre on Monday night.

Lewis said his priorities would be securing the economic future of Essex and ending divisive politics following the last federal election, and believes the energy last night shows Poilievre is the guy for the job.

"It really goes to show that folks are sick and tired of being sick and tired with the current government. They're looking for change, they're looking for some positive energy and they're looking for a reason to be excited," Lewis said.

The four main contenders of the Conservative Party leadership race include Poilievre, former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Haldimand-Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis and Brampton mayor Patrick Brown, with a handful of others putting their names forward as well.

The leadership election is scheduled to take place in September.

- with files from CTV Windsor