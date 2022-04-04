Conservative Party could be on track for majority government in upcoming election

With the Provincial election in Ontario just two months away, Doug Ford and the Conservative Party look to be creeping in on a majority government.

According to a recent poll four out of 10 Ontarians plan to vote for the Conservative Party in the upcoming election.

University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan says she is not surprised by this outcome.

"The thing about Ontario is that we do have a split vote on the left, both the Liberals and the NDP are vying for the same vote, and so they take votes away from each other and it'll be very difficult for them to overcome support for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives."

Miljan says the lifting of mandates will play a part in the election.

"The case numbers are still low in terms of hospitalizations," she continued. "They did say they were going to tick up a bit after they opened restrictions and they are but it doesn't look like the hospitalizations are moving up but they could and that's the real gamble for Doug Ford."

She says public perception is not good for anyone coming out of the pandemic.

"I think an artifact of the pandemic is that we've had governments across the country in daily press conferences being upfront and centre and they've been taking the hits and also a lot of praise. It's kind of like a vacuum where that's the only thing that we're focused on," Miljan said.

The Provincial election will take place on June 2, 2022.