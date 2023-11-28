Conservatives renew call for contract for Windsor's battery plant to be made public

Federal Conservatives are pressing for the government's contract between Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions to be released to the public to learn more about hiring for the NextStar battery plant in Windsor.

An emergency meeting of the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates was held Monday in Ottawa where Conservative MP's called on the government to release the contract.

The calls began after reports that South Korean workers will be moving to Windsor as they assist in setting up the factory just off the EC Row Expressway at Banwell Road.

On Nov. 23, NextStar Energy indicated approximately 1,600 technicians will "assemble, install and test" the specialized equipment required to build the batteries; and up to 900 of those technicians are predominantly from South Korea.

According to NextStar Energy, the work is expected to last between three months to 18 months and after those specialists are expected to return home as the company stressed the positions "are not permanent full-time jobs."

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmiercyzk told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that the Conservatives are pushing disinformation that the majority of jobs will be going to foreign workers, which has already been debunked.

"You had Dave Cassidy, the president of Unifor 444, going on the radio saying it's an absolute circus what the Conservatives are doing and saying that absolutely 2,500 permanent jobs will be local, Canadian and unionized Unifor jobs," he says.

On Nov. 22, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy said the right people with the right expertise need to be here when it comes to setting up the new technology inside the plant, which is currently under construction. We don't need any of this political hay going on.

Essex Conservative MP Chris Lewis told the committee we have billions that is basically unaccounted for.

"We need to understand, we need to know exactly what the numbers are. This only about, Mr. Chair, this is only about good paying, skilled trades jobs. Both unionized and non-unionized jobs, that's what it's about," he says.

Government officials have said the contract cannot be publicly released because it contains proprietary information about the automaker and LG.

Kusmiercyzk says people need to know what the Conservatives end game is and why they're doing this.

"They're doing this because they're trying to erode public support for the EV battery plant here in Windsor. If they had it their way, they would rip up the contracts and they would pull the plug on the EV plant today," he says.

Lewis calls the situation incredibly concerning.

"I spoke with the IBEW, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, I also spoke with the carpenters union," he says. "They said these are jobs that are going to be stolen from the very finger tips of Canadians."

Kusmiercyzkargues that the Conservatives are ignoring what Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy is saying about the situation.

"You've got 2,500 unionized Canadian workers that will be working at the battery plant and it's normal in industry and in manufacturing to have folks coming in from outside to help install machinery, these are Dave's words and they're ignoring it," he says. "So the question our community has to ask itself is who do you trust?"

Lewis told commitee members that to suggest for a moment that we don't open the books on this and really find out how many folks are coming here to take away good paying Canadian jobs, that's the question.

"Anything shy of that answer is not doing justice to our skilled trades jobs," he adds.

The electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant will be receiving $15 billion in federal and provincial subsidies to locate in Windsor.

Once fully operational, the plant will employ 2,500 full-time employees.

The committee meeting was suspended after around two hours and will resume at a future date.