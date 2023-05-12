Construction beginning on Oakwood Park dog park

More options for dog owners will soon be available in Windsor.

At the end of April, work began on a dog park located in east Windsor and city crews will begin phase one of the two-phase construction of a new dog park at Oakwood Park next week, directly behind the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, Manager of Parks Development, says construction crews will begin work on drainage improvements, asphalt trails, and concrete pads, followed by grass restoration.

"The first phase will take about six weeks altogether, weather permitting. So it will take up to maybe the end of June to finish, and the second phase will be the fencing," he said.

Four weeks will be dedicated to the construction, and then two weeks for restoration.

Al-Yassiri says the park will start to take shape when the fencing is installed as part of the second phase in the fall, because they have to take time in between to make sure it's done right.

"We are planning to give a few months during the summer time, to let the grass grow up and germinate a little bit," he continued. "So by the time we put the fencing in that area has already taken off and the dog owners can bring their dogs within the fenced area."

He says the department, as well as the councillors representing both Elizabeth Kishkon Park and Oakwood Park, received lots of requests from members of the public for more things like dog parks.

"Especially after COVID-19, and what we've experienced. And we are planning on increasing the dog park amenities as budget becomes more and more available."

The new dog parks are both expected to be open to the public by year's end.

Oakwood Park will remain open throughout construction, but officials are asking users to be cautious and avoid the construction area.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi