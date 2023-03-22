Construction beginning on shade structure at Mic Mac Park

Crews from the City of Windsor's Parks Department are beginning work today to install a large shade structure at Mic Mac Park.

According to officials, the shade structure is 30 feet by 25 feet in size, constructed of steel, blue in colour and it will be installed adjacent to the existing structure located near the Kimmy Lucier Memorial Playground.

In addition, the new shade structure will also include picnic tables and two connecting concrete walkways.

Mic Mac Park is located at 3940 Carmichael Road and includes numerous sports fields, picnic sites, basketball courts, a swimming pool and splash pad.

In addition, the parks department recently updated the fully accessible music-themed play equipment, and all of those amenities will remain open during construction.

Officials say construction is expected to be completed by the end of May.