Construction begins on pickleball courts in Tecumseh
A major milestone in the construction of a 10-court pickleball facility in Tecumseh.
Town Council members officially broke ground Tuesday to start construction on the outdoor courts in Lacasse Park.
In December 2020, Council approved the construction of the pickleball facility as part of the Parks Five Year Capital Project budget.
The $755,000 investment includes the construction of playing surface for 10 courts, drainage, fencing, walkway, and accessory building.
Tecumseh Pickleball Association President, Malinda Hebert, calls it "truly a dream come true."
Hebert with just four courts available right now and over 250 members, scheduling is very important.
"We have a lot of our members playing in driveways and school yards right now because the courts are not available," she says. "They're just helping us out by still playing pickleball wherever they can until these courts are built."
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis.
Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says it used to always be about retirees as a way to socialize and exercise.
"This sport now is becoming younger, younger and younger. With these courts here and the programs they want to establish, youth programs, which is think is phenomenal," he says.
McNamara even predicts that 10 courts will not be enough even five years from now at the rate the sport is growing.
Hebert also believes the new courts will help grow the sport across the area.
"Tournaments will be a big part of this, we'll be able to bring people from out of town," she says. "It's just such a fun, easy sport to lose. The youth programs are exploding all over the place for pickleball."
Construction is expected to be completed by Oct. 2021 and the courts in the park just off Lacasse Boulevard will be open for use in spring 2022.
The Tecumseh Pickleball Association is working to raise $150,000 for the project.
With files from Rusty Thomson and Rob Hindi