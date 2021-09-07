Construction begins on pickleball courts in Tecumseh

A major milestone in the construction of a 10-court pickleball facility in Tecumseh.

Town Council members officially broke ground Tuesday to start construction on the outdoor courts in Lacasse Park.

In December 2020, Council approved the construction of the pickleball facility as part of the Parks Five Year Capital Project budget.

The $755,000 investment includes the construction of playing surface for 10 courts, drainage, fencing, walkway, and accessory building.

Tecumseh Pickleball Association President, Malinda Hebert, calls it "truly a dream come true."

Hebert with just four courts available right now and over 250 members, scheduling is very important.

"We have a lot of our members playing in driveways and school yards right now because the courts are not available," she says. "They're just helping us out by still playing pickleball wherever they can until these courts are built."