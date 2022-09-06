Construction completed on new Windsor public school

The construction of the new James L. Dunn Public School has been completed, and officials will be welcoming students beginning today for the 2022-23 school year.

The project is a part of the province's ongoing efforts to build and improve local schools, with the provincial government providing the Greater Essex County District School Board with $15.4 million to build the new school in Windsor.

Construction began back in November of 2019.

The new school, in the former International Playing Card factory on Mercer Street, was built using the existing heritage building and replaced the Giles Campus French Immersion school.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says it's exciting news to have with back to school underway.

"We continue to support new, modern schools for students in Windsor. This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead," he said.

Some amenities highlighted as part of the project include 645 new student spaces, four child care rooms, and 73 new child care spaces.

Director of Education Erin Kelly says James L. Dunn PS is a unique building combining old and new architecture.

"We are excited for everyone to see it and we are very grateful to the government of Ontario and the Ministry of Education for supporting our students, staff and the entire school community."

James L. Dunn Public School is located at 1167 Mercer St in Windsor.