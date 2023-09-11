Construction continues at Elizabeth Kishkon Park

Construction continues on a local park in Windsor.

Infrastructure improvements are ongoing at Elizabeth Kishkon Park, located at 1415 Banwell Road.

Starting today, contractors will begin on the asphalt trail extension for the dog park and installation of the parking lot's concrete sidewalk, as well as some restoration work at the park.

Construction for this stage is expected to take approximately two weeks, and wrap up by September 22.

This work is separate from the dog park project, which is still under construction and expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Elizabeth Kishkon Park will remain open during construction, however users are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction areas.