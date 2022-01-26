Construction expected to begin this spring on new boutique style hotel in Amherstburg

Some positive news for Amherstburg, as the town is getting a new eight room boutique style hotel.

It will be located on Murray Street at the former 2Way Automotive site.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says council discussed the plan on Monday and voted in favour of the site plan and development agreement.

He says the project checks all the boxes.

"Municipalities, especially the ones like Amherstburg with heritage, like to see," DiCarlo said.

"It addresses our accommodations issue, which I think most people know we've been struggling with for years and at the same time it restores one of our historical buildings. I don't' know what else you can ask for in this project."

He says the site does not have official heritage designation.

"The builder is restoring it and has worked with the town to ensure that we got the heritage attributes to the building as it's renovated."

DiCarlo says restoring an old building is fantastic news for the municipality.

"This is really good news for the town," he continued. "I think for people who are extremely wore out from the pandemic, I think it also helps signal that hope is in site and Amherstburg's tourism industry can start back up again hopefully soon."

DiCarlo says the site will also include commercial space and a rooftop terrace.

He says construction is expected to begin this spring.