Construction for Lauzon Parkway put on pause until 2023

Construction on a busy road in Windsor has been delayed.

The next phase for road work on Lauzon Parkway has been put off until next year.

The phase was supposed to begin this year after Phase 1 of the reconstruction of Lauzon Parkway from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive took place last summer.

Phase 2, valued at about $5.5-million, was to rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from the E.C. Row Expressway to Cantelon Drive and it was announced Wednesday that it has been delayed.

Drew Dilkens, Mayor for the City of Windsor, says the delays are due to a couple of different factors. One factor is lack of materials to complete the project, and the other is the city having to decide to complete Huron Church Road or Lauzon Parkway.

The city has decided to complete Huron Church Road first due to a grant that was provided to the city.

Dilkens says the main challenge right now is getting materials to finish these types of projects.

"Because of supply chain challenges, it's not just the concrete you see poured, there's metal and all sorts of infrastructure under the street and every municipality across Canada is having trouble getting their share, there are rations going on to get share of road material."

He says he understand the frustrations of the residents, however other projects needed to be completed first.

"We had to choose whether we were going to do Huron Church or whether we were going to do Lauzon Parkway, because there were matching dollars on Huron Church we had to move forward with that project to meet the timelines of the grant," he explains. "Lauzon Parkway will be completed next year, we hear the residents, we drive it ourselves, and we know it's in bad shape, and that work will be done as well."

Dilkens adds that the construction for Lauzon Parkway is all from city funding, so the city needs to make decisions based on funding offered.

"Lauzon Parkway, there are no matching dollars, it's completely from the city's capital budget, so when having to choose we need to make sure we're getting all the money we can to improve the roads that we have."

During a construction announcement on Wednesday, the city announced they will be spending an extra $1-million to re-pave E.C. Row between Dominion Blvd and Huron Church Road.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi