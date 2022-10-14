Construction getting underway along a section of County Road 42

The County of Essex is beginning Phase 1 of a project to improve a section of County Road 42 in Tecumseh.

Work is getting underway this week along County Road 42 between County Road 19 (Manning Road) and the City of Windsor limit.

Allan Botham, Director of Infrastructure and Planning with the County of Essex, says the work will be focused on a section of County Road 42 from Concession 11 to Pike Creek and is anticipated to take 14 to 16 months.

"The construction of some underground utilities, watermain, sanitary sewers and storm sewers. That's in preparation of the next phases of work that will take care of reconstructing the boulevard and sidewalk areas," he says.

Construction will progress in sections along the corridor and two temporary traffic lanes will be created.

Throughout Phase 1 construction, residents and businesses along the corridor will continue to have access to their properties. However, they may encounter construction activity, delays and possible short-term disruptions to their driveway access.

Botham says drivers need to be patient during the construction.

"If you can take advantage of the detours that we have in the area, please take advantage of those. Just be prepared for slow downs and delays, please be respectful and keep the workers safe in the area," he adds.

The work will eventually allow for the creation of two roundabouts, roadway widening of County Road 42 and re-alignment of County Road 43, all of which will take place during future phases of construction.

The project, announced in 2018, will see the road widened from two to five lanes from the City of Windsor limits to the Pike Creek Bridge. Roundabouts will be installed at the Manning Road and Banwell Road intersections.

Botham says the entire project is important for the County of Essex and the Town of Tecumseh.

"It's just going to see an improvement to the corridor. It will improve he looks of the corridor, the efficiencies for the traffic and motorists. We'll see some improvements for other modes of transportation for cycling and pedestrians also," he adds.

Phase 1 of the project is estimated to cost $30-million.