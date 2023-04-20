Construction of new dog park at Elizabeth Kishkon Park to begin next week

The City of Windsor is set to begin construction on a new 1.5 acre dog park at Elizabeth Kishkon Park next week.

The park is located in the city's east end at 1415 Banwell Rd.

Phase one will see construction crews work on drainage improvements, asphalt trails, and concrete pads, followed by grass restoration.

The work is expected to take approximately four weeks for construction and two weeks for restoration, with completion expected by mid June.

Phase two will be when the dog park really takes shape when fencing is installed in the fall.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, Manager of Parks Development with the City of Windsor says they needed to do the work in two phases, "To allow after we restore the ground with seeding and with grass to give it some time to germinate and grow up."

Al-Yassiri says in addition to the dog park, another amenity is set to be constructed as well.

"We are planning to add an accessible washroom there as well. So that will be coming hopefully this construction season as well."

Al-Yassiri added there are plans to construct another dog park in south Windsor.

"We have to have more studies with to respect environmental, archaeological to make sure that we're doing our due diligence," he said. "So that will take a little bit of time but please stay tuned. This one is coming soon and it will probably be similar to two stage construction."

Elizabeth Kishkon Park will remain open throughout both phases, but park goers are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction area.

The new dog park is expected to be open to the public by the end of 2023.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi