Construction of new Windsor-Essex hospital set to begin one year sooner

The president of Windsor Regional Hospital calls it 'amazing news.'

The construction timeline for the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital project in being moved up by almost a year.

David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that over the last few weeks they heard from officials in Premier Doug Ford's office that they were trying to find ways to expedite the project.

According to the November Market Update from Infrastructure Ontario, the tendering process for the project will begin between January and March 2025 with a contract to be awarded.

Construction would then begin in the summer of 2026 and could be completed by 2030.

The original timeline announced in early 2022 had construction slated to begin in the spring of 2027 and finish in 2031.

Musyj says the next step is to submit the Stage 2 documentation, which involves the initial design stage, by March or April 2023.

"Be in a position to go to tender on the project in 2025 and then put a shovel in the ground in 2026. You're looking right now at about a four year construction project," he says.

Stantec Architecture has been selected to help design the new hospital through the development of design documents and to provide support throughout the tendering and construction stages.

Musy says the public will be able to see block design of the hospital sometime in the new year.

"Once we submit this first submission of what they call block drawings and schematics, the rubber will hit the road with respect to some very detailed designing after that to get the documents ready for tender in 2025," he says.

The estimated $2-billion hospital will be built on a piece of land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport.