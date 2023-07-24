Construction on bridge along Lakeshore Road 309 over Big Creek gets underway

A busy bridge in Lakeshore will be closed while construction is underway.

Construction work for the rehabilitation of the bridge on Lakeshore Road 309 over Big Creek is set to start today.

The project looks to improve the bridge's safety and longevity by fixing the bridge deck and underside, installing new approach slabs, and completing waterproofing and paving work.

To complete the work and ensure the safety of the workers and the public, the bridge on Lakeshore Road 309 over Big Creek will need to be completely closed.

The work is expected to be completed by early October 2023.

Wayne Ormshaw, Division Leader of Capital Projects for the Municipality of Lakeshore, says the work is necessary as it was time to be fixed.

"Fortunately for the users of this road, or fortunately for the long-term users of this road, that bridge is undergoing some major rehab. So, as a result of that, this bridge would need to be closed down. So traffic users, whether they're pedestrians or vehicles, can't pass that just for the period of construction."

He says the road is only open to local traffic.

"Everybody that lives in the area can still access their property, but they will not be able to cross the bridge. They can access from each side of the bridge. We also had the contractor reach out to emergency services, garbage collection, and school buses and whatnot just to let them know about these closures."

Ormshaw adds that detour signs are set up in the area.

"There was a message board, one of these flashing sign message boards put up at the start of last week, just to let anybody else that uses the road that doesn't live in the area to get some advance warning that the road will be closed."

Emergency services, garbage collection, and school bus services have been informed about the impending closure and will adjust their routes accordingly.

The Municipality says while they understand that this closure may cause some inconvenience to local traffic, it is essential to create a secure work environment.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman