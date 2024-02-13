Construction on MRI suite called 'monumental' for Erie Shores HealthCare

Construction on space to add a MRI suite at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington is expected to be completed by late 2024.

A ground breaking ceremony was held Tuesday for the suite.

In December 2022, the Ontario government announced it will provide over $800,000 in annual funding to operate the cutting-edge MRI scanner, but fundraising will be necessary to cover the cost of the $5-million MRI machine and the facility upgrades.

As part of the ceremony, a $1-million donation was announced from Unico and Primo Foods to Erie Shores Health Foundation (ESHF).

Kristin Kennedy, President and chief executive officer of ESHC, says this is a 'monumental day' to be able to get to this point.

"We've obviously received the $1-million and I'm happy to report we have probably $1-million to $1.5-million in additional funding from other sources. We have around $2-million left to get us to our goal of $5-million overall to help fund the capital investment required for MRI," she says.

istock/Wavebreakmedia

Kennedy says they're hoping to have a grand opening for the MRI suite this fall.

"In the interim though, we do recognize there is a need for access to MRI. We have secured a mobile unit that will be on-site at the hospital in the upcoming months, hopefully be the first week of May, so that we can start to operationalize and help Erie-St.Clair in the community and region of Windsor and Essex County as well," she says.

The MRI is a first for Erie Shores, which provides care to over 150,000 Essex County residents. Currently, patients at the hospital who needed a MRI would be referred to other regional hospitals in Windsor or Chatham-Kent.

Kennedy says this will be a benefit for the entire region to help reduce wait times.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to service upwards of 1,500 patients or residents throughout the region as soon as we're up and running, which is approximately five to eight patients per day, five days a week within the current operating budget," she says.

Erie Shores HealthCare is located at 194 Talbot St. W. in Leamington.