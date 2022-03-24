Construction permits issued on the rise in Tecumseh

The building boom continues in Tecumseh.

The town saw an 11 per cent increase in construction value permits issued in 2021 compared to 2020.

According to a staff report presented to council earlier this week, there were 334 permits issued last year for construction valued at $91.9 million.

Mayor Gary McNamara says it was another record year in terms of permits for the town.

He says the town is prepared.

"It was a slow rise but it was a very productive one where we were able to get our house in order and well prepared," McNamara continued. "So now, I equate this is, we're on the on ramp and now we're heading on to the highway so we're looking good for the future."

McNamara says it's an exciting time for Tecumseh.

"This is like the good ol' days back in the early 90s and that when we were building 400 houses a year, we're getting back to that. The good news is, is that we prepared the town well. Financially the town is in excellent financial position and the infrastructure, that's a key."

He says the town is looking forward to the future.

"You're looking at last year alone, over 200 plus units and we don't expect anything less than that moving forward. There has been a lot of property in the old town, in the new subdivisions that are now getting ready to put shovels in the ground," McNamara said.

The town says construction of three multi-storey residential buildings with 180 units and one long-term care home accounted for $53-million.

There were 13 permits issued for new single dwelling units compared to 11 in 2020.

The town also saw a jump in the number of swimming pool permits issued.

58 swimming pool permits were issued in 2021 compared to 39 in 2020.