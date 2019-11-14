Construction to Begin Soon on Amherstburg's New Hotel

More than a year after it was announced, Amherstburg town council has a better idea of the plans moving forward for a new hotel.

In October 2018, Amico announced it was building a four-storey boutique style hotel in town on Dalhousie St. and Gore St.

At that time, construction was suppose to begin in the spring of 2019.

Town Council has received an update that a shovel should be in the ground in the spring of 2020 and the developer is currently in talks to pick an operator.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says people were wondering what happened to the project.

"I think just about everybody is anxious in town to get that thing going, but they are going to have it run by another brand," he says.

DiCarlo says finding the right operator has proved to be challenging — for good reasons.

"They won't be running it themselves and apparently the demand is very high basically the way they put it, every brand wants in Amherstburg," he says

He points out that the town has turned itself around in five short years.

"Wasn't that long ago that you couldn't pay a business to come to the town of Amherstburg and now you drive around and there is just development everywhere," added DiCarlo.

Earlier this year in May, town council agreed to zone the property to allow for a hotel to be built.

