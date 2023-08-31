Construction underway in final step of Gordie Howe International Bridge tower

Those watching construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will see major changes at the U.S. bridge tower over the next four weeks.

The last concrete pour for the sloped architectural heads at the top of the pylon head is now complete and the U.S. tower has reached its full height of 220 metres.

Crews will now begin removing the jump form system which includes artwork by local Detroit based artist Roberto Villalobos.

These last steps are anticipated to begin at the Canadian bridge tower in September.

The towers have been under construction since 2019.

Removal of the jump form system involves a multi-step process lasting approximately four weeks.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge team is currently working with regional stakeholders to find a permanent home for the artwork.

Once complete, the tower in Canada will be the tallest structure in the City of Windsor and the tower in the U.S. now rivals the height of Detroit's tallest building, the GM Renaissance Center.

Construction on the bridge began back in October 2018, more than 20 years after the idea was first proposed.

It will be the largest cable stayed bridge in North America once complete.

The bridge is expected to be completed by November 2024.