Consultants Recommend Proposed Ganatchio Trail Extension in Tecumseh

The debate over a planned extension of the Ganatchio Trail in Tecumseh rages on.

A plan to extend the trail along the south side of Riverside Drive from Lesperance to Manning Road continues to meet strong opposition from property owners.

Several residents affiliated with the Rethink the Trail movement raised concerns over cost, drainage, parking, and proximity to their homes.

A special town council meeting was held to address those issues Thursday night.

Consultants looked at the plan and again recommended a multi-use trail in the chosen location.

Resident Cheryl Crowder says the trail will cost too much and is better suited to a street with less traffic.

"If this type of trail had been proposed in an appropriate location in the first place it would also have avoided the emotional cost incurred upon the people who lose trees, fences and landscaping to have asphalt across their lawns," she added.

Rhonda DeGraaf says the town failed to factor in the impact the trail will have on residents.

"We chose are home in Tecumseh for the tall majestic trees that are on our private property and these trees are irreplaceable," she says. "I've spoken too many of my neighbours and they're all equally distraught about the potential impacts on their trees and how they enjoy their property."

The cost of the project has climbed from $842,000 to $1.2-million since it was first proposed in 2017.

Robert Cunningham is concerned his property will also be negatively effected by the expansion.

"I'm going to have a fence removed, whether you will replace it or not, I do not know. I have concerns over the water," he added.

(Photo courtesy of www.visitwindsoressex.com)

Wes Bechard co-organized the Extend the Trail Campaign in response to years of pushback from property owners on Riverside Drive.

"A small number of residents, including myself, were able to gather more than 300 people together in less than three months," he says. "If we had spent half the time the opposing residents have over the last few years, we'd end up having the entire town officially signed up to move forward on this project."

He says two public information sessions had shown the majority of those in attendance are in support of the extension.

"I'm aware the town believes 85 per cent of residents are in favour of the extension, so let's make that happen now," he says. "No more delays and no more expensive reports with the same conclusion. Let's build a lasting legacy that our entire community can experience and enjoy for generations to come."

Bechard says council has now heard the proposal is the best option from experts twice.

"Mayor [Gary] McNamara and honourable council members, I implore you to do what is right and move this project forward as recommended with the support of the vast majority of your residents, constituents and neighbours," he says.

A final decision on the project will be made at a future meeting of Tecumseh Town Council.