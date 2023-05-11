Consumers cold on in-vehicle subscription services

(Detroit, MI) -- A study from Cox Automotive shows car buyers are, perhaps unsurprisingly, unwilling to start paying a monthly fee for optional car features like heated seats and hands-free driving.

Regardless, that may be where the industry is headed.

General Motors expects software microtransactions to generate 20 to 25 billion dollars in annual revenue by 2030.

Other manufacturers like Dodge, Jeep, and Ford are likely to follow suit.

GM has not indicated just which perks it may be putting behind a paywall, but luxury car brands have already made subscription services a mainstay in their business models.

