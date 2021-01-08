Contract Extended for Unionized Caesars Windsor Employees

Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor are extending their current collective agreement.

Both parties have agreed to exercise the option in the contract, to extend the current deal for another 12 months.

Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says Caesars understands the unusual circumstances and has further agreed to extend benefits to all qualifying employees for the length of the extension.

He says it's a significant win for his members.

"Kudos to the employer, they've agreed to extend all the health care benefits for all of the qualifying employees until the next contract," he says.

The current deal was set to expire in April but will now end in April 2022.

Cassidy says if there wasn't an extension, the two sides would have started bargaining later this year.

"I don't want to look at what would have, it's what we did do and we did the right thing in our mind," he says.

The original deal was ratified in the spring of 2018 after a 60-day labour dispute.

The province shut down Caesars Windsor in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It reopened in October with limited capacity (50 guests) but was shut down again when Windsor-Essex entered the red zone at the end of November.