Contract Ratification with Education Workers Adds Stability: Lecce

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce says Ontario is ready to focus on the future after the last group of education workers ratified their central agreements this month.

In a statement Friday, Lecce says the three year deal will deliver needed stability for Ontario's children, parents, and education staff.

That's after nearly a year of rotating strikes and protests across the province.

He says the focus will now turn to delivering "the best education using every tool available tool - including technology - to support academic achievement."

The province agreed to keep all day kindergarten over the life of the contract, but will move forward with online learning initiatives.

Lecce goes on to thank teachers and education workers for promoting positive learning environments for students online during the pandemic.

While in-class instruction cannot be replaced, Lecce says the online classrooms can still provide a sense of community and collaborative learning while students are home.

The three-year collective agreements will be effective September 1, 2019 through to August 31, 2022.