Contract Ratified in Tecumseh

Outside and inside workers in the Town of Tecumseh have a new collective agreement.

According to the town, members of CUPE Local 702.1, 702.2 and 702.5 voted in favour of the four-year deal on June 30.

The agreement was then ratified by council July 13.

The deal is retroactive to January 1, 2021 and runs until December 31, 2024.

It includes a 1.5 per cent wage increase in year one and a two percent wage increase in years two, three and four.

The agreement also includes benefit improvements.

The union represents 54 workers such as parks and recreation, water and public works, financial, clerical and administrative services, along with information technology, engineering, planning, by-law enforcement and building technical services.