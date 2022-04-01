Contract talks extended between Unifor Local 195 and Syncreon Automotive Windsor

Contract talks between Unifor Local 195 and Syncreon Automotive Windsor have been extended for at least one day.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says the contract expired at midnight Friday, but both sides agreed to return to the bargaining table today (Friday) to try and reach a tentative collective agreement.

He says if a deal is not reach, 280 workers are expected to hit the picket line.

Nabbout says if the workers go out on strike, it would impact the Windsor Assembly Plant, but he remains hopeful a deal can be reached.

"The collective agreement expired this morning at 12am but there is a committed on both parties, the union and the company to continue negotiating," says Nabbout. "We have an active discussion with the company. We are hopeful that today we are able to reach a settlement with this employer."

He says both parties are looking at everything and describes today's discussions as 'serious.'

"We are committed to come to a settlement and we are hopeful we will reach an agreement today," says Nabbout

The employees at the plant do all the sequencing of parts for the Windsor Assembly Plant.

"Basically all the parts come to Syncreon and from there based on demand on what they're building and what they need, we'll ship the part from Syncreon right to the Windsor Assembly Plant," says Nabbout.

Nabbout wouldn't go into specifics on what his members are asking for since contracts talks are ongoing but did say there are a few challenges and major issues for his members such as wages.

Syncreon Automotive is located on Pillette Road.