Contract talks resume at Windsor Salt on Day 33 of strike

Contract negotiations are set to resume today between the company that owns Windsor Salt and the union representing its striking workers.

Representatives from Unifor Local 1959 and Unifor Local 240 will sit down Wednesday with negotiators with Stone Canyon Industries, the U.S.-based company that now owns Windsor Salt.

The 250 unionized workers have been off the job since Feb. 17 to back contract demands.

The strike involves workers in the office, the Ojibway Mine and the evaporation processing fields.

Shortly after the strike began, Stone Canyon representatives stated the company refused to discuss any monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.

Windsor Salt is located off Morton Drive.