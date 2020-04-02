Contract Talks Set to Resume Between the OSSTF and the Province

The province and the union representing Ontario's high school teachers are set to renew contract talks for the first time since December.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the negotiations will be conducted via teleconference.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is the only one of the four major teachers' unions without a deal.

OSSTF District 9 represents 1,500 members in Windsor-Essex including support staff in elementary schools.

On Tuesday, the union representing the province's 12,000 French-language teachers reached a tentative agreement.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association also reached tentative deals earlier this year.

Catholic teachers will be holding a province-wide ratification vote on April 7 and 8.

There are 1,800 Catholic teachers in Windsor-Essex.