Control Tower at Windsor International Aiport Spared by NAV Can Study

The air traffic control system at Windsor International Airport will live on.

On Friday, NAV Canada announced, "it will maintain air traffic control service to Canadian communities, including Fort McMurray Alta., Prince George B.C, Regina Sask, Saint-Jean Que, Sault Ste. Marie Ont., Whitehorse Y.T. and Windsor, Ont."

NAV Canada launched 29 aeronautical studies last year, "in an effort to safely streamline operations."

Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk says the positive outcome is an example of great teamwork from local stakeholders.

"That his the product of really good collaboration and team work with Mayor Drew Dilkens, Mayor Gary McNamara and all local stake holders," he says. "It really amazing what we can accomplish together when we all work together."

He says safety was the biggest factor in the decision.

"We advocated relentlessly with NAV Canada, with the Minister of Transportation that were really concerned with safety because we have a complex airspace being right next to one of the busiest airspaces in all of North America in and around Detroit Airport and Detroit City Airports," he added.

NAV Can has the final say on staffing levels, according to Kusmierczyk.

"We'll look at it in terms of hours for example and things like that, but the air traffic control will remain at Windsor International airport and that's absolutely critical," he says.

Kusmierczyk had previously said the process could last further into 2021.

New Democrat Brian Masse, who had started the push to keep the tower open, says it’s great to see a positive outcome sooner than expected.