Cooler Weather Expected to Arrive This Weekend

It's been hot and humid and stormy this week in Windsor-Essex but there's relief on the way.

A cold front will move through on Friday bringing cooler, drier weather for the weekend according to Doug Gilham, meteorologist with The Weather Network.

"As a cold front comes through on Friday, storms will be more widespread so while the rain amounts will be variable everyone should see some thunderstorms as the front comes through and as we go into the weekend, open your windows and take a deep breath. It's going to feel great," he says.

Gilham told AM800's The Afternoon News that it will be a better weekend that we've had lately:

"We often had showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. It's not going to be cold, it's not going to feel like fall, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees below seasonal, we'll be in the mid 20's, it's going to feel great," he says.

Gilham says it may not be hot enough for those who want the beach or pool, but it'll be nice:

"But it's most enjoyable, Lots of sunshine, low humidity. Cooler weather at night, we've had such warm nights with the humidity. And then as we go into next week we're going to have another warming trend, temperatures will steadily warm through the week so it's going to be hot again by the middle to end of the week but this time, not quite as much humidity," he adds.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C on Saturday and 26 C on Sunday.