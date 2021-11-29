Coopers Hawk Vineyards teaming up with Windsor Essex County Humane Society

Coopers Hawk Vineyards is teaming up with Windsor Essex County Humane Society for the holiday season with their "Jolly Paw-liday Packages" this year.

Every two dollars from their customizable pet themed bottles sold will go to the humane society.

Each basket will include a choice of two bottles of wine and the "Paw-liday Package" will include six to 12 wine bottles.

As heard on AM800's Live & Local, WECHS Executive Director Melanie Coulter says this is a great way for pet owners to highlight their pets during the holiday.

"We know people are going to love to giving bottles of wine with their pets faces. So some of them are just six or 12 bottles of wine, you can buy just the bottles of wine if you want to do that or you can also buy a gift package which has two bottles of wine with the pictures on them."

Coulter says its a fun talking point to have your pets face on a wine bottle during the holiday, and orders can be made online on their website.

"They'll get it all done, they'll let you know its ready and you can pick it up," she continued. "It's a great thing even if your having holiday dinner and of course it helps to raise money for all the different programs we run at the humane society."

Coulter says in addition to wine bottles the humane society will have other items on sale to help people with their shopping.

"We have calendars on sale, they're on sale at the humane society and they are $20, they feature local animals. They're adorable. We also have other other ways to help you with your shopping. We've got ornaments on sale and we also have stockings."

Packages are available from November 27 to December 19.

More information can be found on the Cooper Hawk Vineyards website.