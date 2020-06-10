Cops, On TV for Over 30 Years, Has Been Cancelled

The Paramount Network is canceling Cops.

The ViacomCBS-owned channel issued a statement Tuesday which said Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return."

The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer in Minneapolis held a knee to his neck for several minutes during an arrest on May 25.

Spike TV, the forerunner to the Paramount Network, picked up the show in 2013 after it was on Fox for 25-seasons. The channel had also aired the show in syndication as well.

A&E on June 5 pulled last weekend’s episodes of its hit docuseries Live PD amid continued nationwide protests over Floyd’s death. According to Deadline, the network is still evaluating the right time to bring it back, though a return this weekend appears unlikely at the moment.

— With files from MetroSource