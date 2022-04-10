Corby Spirit and Wine takes home three golds at IWSC

Several brands from Corby Spirit and Wine recently earned some new decorations.

At the 2022 International Wine and Spirit Competition last week, gold medals were given to Corby's Lot No. 40 Dark Oak Rye Whisky, Lot No. 40 Rye Whisky and Polar Ice Vodka.

Corby was also awarded two silver medals and three bronzes at the annual awards that set the international benchmark for quality.

All of Corby's spirits are produced at the Hiram Walker and Sons distillery in Windsor, and master blender Don Livermore says it's a nice show of the work they're doing given the size of the competition this year.

"There was over 4,000 submissions in 21 different categories, there was 90 countries that entered into this thing and we came away with some hardware," he continued. "It was great to see, it was great for the Hiram Walker distillery and they got some highly ranked results."

Livermore says on top of the gold's they also brought in some silvers, with J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old Canadian Whisky, which is going to be a new release in the fall.

"I think this is just an exceptionally beautiful whisky that does so well in the Swedish and German markets overseas that we looked at it and thought we had something here. So we're looking to bring it into Canada and the US this summer as well," he said.

He says the top scoring whisky was the Lot 40 Dark Oak Rye Whisky, which brought in a score of 96.

"That's an exceptionally high score and in how they define a 96 score it separates exceptionality and it stands out against its peers is how they define it. This one is really near and dear to my heart, it's regular Lot 40 and it's 100 per cent rye whisky."

The IWSC is the alcohol beverage industry's most innovative awards program, consistently pioneering new categories that are emerging onto the drinks scene and the 2022 competition was the largest in the competition's history.