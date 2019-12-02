Corcoran Named Defenceman of the Month

The OHL Defenceman of the Month for November is a Windsor Spitfire.

Connor Corcoran put up 15 points including five goals, 10 assists and a plus/minus rating of plus-8 over 10 games

The Vegas Golden Knights prospect's big month helped the Spitfires ascend the West Division standings, playing to a 6-2-2-0 record in the month of November.

The 6-foot-3, 194Ib. defender's biggest showing came Nov. 15th in Erie as he scored the overtime winner and finished with three points (2-1--3) in a 7-6 win.

A 19-year-old product of Beeton, Ont., Corcoran is in his fourth season with the Spitfires after originally being the club's second round (21st overall) pick back in 2016.

The former Memorial Cup champion has 24 points (8-16--24) over 23 games this season is well on his way to cruising past last year's career-high of 32 points (10-22-32).

