CornHole for a Cause event working to aid local students in Windsor-Essex County

United Way's Emerging Philanthropists are working to help local students in Windsor-Essex County with a cornhole tournament.

The 90s themed Cornhole for a Cause event aims to raise $25,000 through United Way and Centraide Windsor-Essex County's On Track to Success Program.

On Track to Success, wraps support around a student and family to help them graduate high school and go on to secondary education or trade work.

Supports include tutoring, individualized support, social and recreational activities and volunteering, and career and social mentoring opportunities.

Relationship Manager at United Way Jessica Fazio says it's great to have events similar to this one, especially due to the impacts of the pandemic.

"Our On Track to Success Program supports students, young people and their families to help them graduate school and go on to college, university or a skilled trade. We know that education is the clearest pathway out of poverty and to help these students graduate and create better futures for themselves is really fulfilling."

Fazio says people of all skill levels are welcome to play.

She says 50 teams

will play on the night of the event.

"There are a bunch of prizes so our top three tournament winners will win a Cornhole for a Cause medal which we are excited about and there is the Red Wings ticket package which is four VIP players' club seats on Thursday, February 23."

She says there are several ways to get involved.

"You can go online to weareunited.com where you can buy tickets to play, to come out, to spectate or to watch and potentially win the door prize. You can also just donate to On Track to Success which we appreciate, and we're about halfway sold out for teams so now is a great time to jump on and get registered."

The grand prize for the tournament is a four-pack of Detroit Red Wings tickets for the February 23 game.

The tickets include premium seating in the lower level, all-inclusive gourmet food and beverages, VIP parking and access to the Blue Cross Lounge before puck drop.

The event is on Thursday, January 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bull & Barrel Urban Saloon.

Registration is $80 for a team of two.