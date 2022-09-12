Coroner's inquest begins into the death of a man shot by Windsor police

A Coroner's Inquest is scheduled to begin today looking at what transpired before a city man was shot and killed by Windsor police.

The inquest into the death of Matthew Mahoney will hear from 18 witnesses and is expected to last ten days.

Once all parties with standing have the opportunity to present their information and ask questions of the witnesses, the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.

On March 210, 2018, the 33-year-old Mahoney was shot and killed following a confrontation with police in the Dufferin Avenue alley, behind the McDonalds at Goyeau Street and Wyandotte Street in Windsor.

Officers had been called for a report of a man carrying a butcher block with knives. Police asked him to stop but he attacked the officers instead. Police tasered the man, but it didn't stop him and then shots were fired.

Two Windsor police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case, concluding the shots that were fired by the officers, which struck and killed Mahoney, 'were justified'.

Mahoney's family, who say he had suffered from mental health issues for years, has called for more to be done to improve mental health supports and that police departments across Canada need to improve the way they interact with the public, regardless if the person has a mental health issue.

An inquest into Mahoney's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The proceedings will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Daniel Ambrosini will be the presiding officer and Brian White will be inquest counsel.