Coroner's inquest hearing call to police before Windsor man was killed

A coroner's inquest into a police-involved shooting that claimed the life of a Windsor man is hearing testimony today from the person who first called police.

Natalie Vriesen was working as a shift supervisor at the former Starbucks at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue in downtown Windsor on the morning of March 21, 2018.

She told the inquest that she heard some women in the coffee shop talking and saying they were uncomfortable being outside because of a man on the street.

Vriesen did not recognize the individual walking with a butcher block full of knives, saying "he wasn't being violent but it was odd behaviour, it was a gut instinct that something wasn't right."

She called the non-emergency line to let police know about the situation.

When asked how she knew about the non-emergency line, Vriesen explained that because she worked in a downtown location, sometimes alone or opening the store with other young women, they had the non-emergency phone number available for safety.

She also told the inquest it was not uncommon to see people who had no where to go hanging around the store or in nearby alleys, and as a result, the business had safety measures in place.

The victim's brother, Michael Mahoney, stated during a question posed to Vriesen that Matthew would often wander around downtown asking for cigarettes or looking for cigarettes. She responded that having someone "approach for a cigarette is not uncommon, but it was concerning enough to call Windsor police because it was the knives that were unusual, that the man seemed very absent minded and without purpose."

The inquest also heard all of the communications from that morning, including the first call to police and when one of the officers involving in the incident contacted 9-1-1 dispatch to inform them shots had been fired and the he had been stabbed in the hand.

Matthew Mahoney was shot and killed following a confrontation with police in the Dufferin Avenue alley, behind the McDonalds at Goyeau Street and Wyandotte Street in Windsor.

Officers had been called for a report of a man carrying a butcher block with knives. Police asked him to stop but he attacked the officers instead. Police tasered the man, but it didn't stop him and then shots were fired.

One officer suffered non-life threatening injuries during the confrontation.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case, concluding the shots that were fired by the officers, which struck and killed Mahoney, 'were justified'.

The inquest into the death of Matthew Mahoney will hear from 18 witnesses.

Once all parties with standing have the opportunity to present their information and ask questions of the witnesses, the five-person jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.